So cute! Jason Sudeikis gave a sweet shout-out to the children he shares with former fiancée Olivia Wilde at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

“We’ve got to save these hugs until I’m done. Just freeze, hold it. No hugging. Thank you very much to all you guys, first and foremost. My ensemble cast on Ted Lasso,” Sudeikis, 46, said while virtually accepting his trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series on Sunday, February 27. “Thank you to all the writers, everybody [in] post-production, in production, our COVID crew that kept everybody safe all season.”

He continued: “Thanks to my kids. Thanks to everybody I got to take improv classes with, my family and this chosen family here. Thank you very much. I really appreciate it.”

After meeting in 2011, the Saturday Night Live alum and Booksmart director, 37, got engaged in 2013 and welcomed son Otis in April of the following year. “We are seriously connected,” Wilde told Net-a-Porter’s Porter Edit in February 2016 about not rushing to tie the knot. “Before you have a child, marriage is the ultimate commitment and promise to one another, and then once you have a child, it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re committed and promised already.'” The couple welcomed daughter Daisy in October 2016.

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2020 that Sudeikis and the House alum called it quits after seven years together. Despite their breakup, the pair have remained friendly, with Wilde even celebrating her former fiancé’s victory at the Critics Choice Awards in March 2021. “Congrats to Jason and the entire Ted Lasso family on your @CriticsChoice wins!” the Drinking Buddies actress wrote on Twitter at the time. “So happy for you guys.”

Sudeikis, for his part, honored the Don’t Worry Darling director at the ceremony. “Otis and Daisy’s mom, Olivia … had the initial idea to do this as a TV show,” the Horrible Bosses star said after winning Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Ted Lasso. “She was like, ‘You and Bill [Lawrence] and Joe [Kelly] love doing that so much you should do it as a TV show.’ I was like, ‘No.’ She was right.”

In October of that year, the Sleeping With Other People actor gave a sweet shout-out to their kids while hosting Saturday Night Live. “My last show [at SNL] was in 2013 and since then, I have had two amazing children: Otis and Daisy,” Sudeikis said in his monologue. “Great kids, just incredible kids. Um, I don’t know how old they are exactly, so I just don’t pay attention to that kind of stuff; they’re like this and this tall,” he said, with accompanying hand gestures to approximate the height of Otis and Daisy.

He continued: “But, they’re great. You gotta trust me on that.”

In January 2021, news broke that Wilde is dating Harry Styles after directing him in Don’t Worry Darling. “Olivia and Harry have an ease to their relationship, they love and support each other, but also let each other be free and work on their own,” a source told Us in July of that year, adding that the pair are supportive about their respective careers. “Both of them respect the other’s work and never want to get in the way of each other.”

Sudeikis, meanwhile, has been spotted with his costar model Keeley Hazell.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!