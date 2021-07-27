Better than ever! Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde‘s relationship continues to be “going strong,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Olivia and Harry have an ease to their relationship, they love and support each other, but also let each other be free and work on their own,” the source reveals.

Wilde, 37, and Styles, 27, have been in “constant communication when they’re not together” while they work on separate projects. The actress has been preparing for the 1920s-set drama Babylon, while the musician recently wrapped My Policeman.

“Both of them respect the other’s work and never want to get in the way of each other,” the source notes.

Even though the pair have been focused on their own projects, they continue to spend time with one another whenever possible. After Styles finished filming My Policeman, the duo enjoyed a relaxing weekend on a yacht in Monte Argentario, Italy, earlier this month.

“It couldn’t be any more romantic,” a second source told Us after the couple were spotted kissing and cuddling during their intimate trip. “It’s been just the two of them and their bodyguards.”

The former One Direction member “wanted to treat her to an Italian getaway” before the Booksmart director had to return to California.

“[Wilde has] been supporting him by staying at his place in London while he filmed My Policeman, so now they’re just enjoying this time vacationing together before they’ll be apart again,” the insider added at the time.

The couple have had a close bond since they met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling in September 2020 and later sparked romance rumors after they were spotted holding hands at Styles’ manager’s wedding in January.

“Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set,” an insider exclusively told Us after the twosome made headlines. “It was only a matter of time before they got together.”

Their romance came two months after Wilde split from fiancé Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares son Otis, 7, and daughter Daisy, 4. After they went public with their relationship, a source shared with Us that the House alum and the “Watermelon Sugar” singer chose to keep things quiet at first.

“Olivia and Harry were able to keep their relationship under wraps for a bit before it became public knowledge,” the insider said. “They were very careful about it and even sleuthy at times, although the small group of people who were on set with them every day eventually figured it out.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin