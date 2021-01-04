Love at first sight? Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde had an undeniable connection shortly after meeting on the set of the upcoming thriller Don’t Worry Darling, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set,” the insider says. “It was only a matter of time before they got together.”

The pair made headlines on Monday, January 4, after photos published by the New York Post’s Page Six showed them holding hands at a friend’s wedding over the weekend.

The former One Direction singer — who plays Jack in Don’t Worry Darling, which Wilde is directing — was the officiant at the San Ysidro Ranch ceremony in Montecito, California.

The Grammy nominee, 26, was photographed with the Vinyl alum, 36, by his side and referred to her as his “girlfriend” during his speech, a second source told Us.

The pair’s outing came two months after Wilde split from fiancé Jason Sudeikis and three months after Styles replaced Shia LaBeouf in the film’s leading role. The “Watermelon Sugar” crooner stars alongside Florence Pugh and Chris Pine.

The Booksmart director and the Horrible Bosses actor, 45, called it quits in October after nearly a decade together. The pair got engaged in 2012 and share two children, son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4.

“They’ve been separated for months now and there really is no drama. They’re handling this like adults,” a source told Us at the time. “It’s all about coparenting their kids, Daisy and Otis. That’s the priority for them.”

The Tron actress and the former Saturday Night Live cast member grew apart over time and clashed over their bicoastal living arrangement, with the source telling Us that Wilde’s “busier” schedule was “difficult at times” for the duo.

“They butted heads on many occasions and decided it was best to go their separate ways,” the insider added. “Bottom line: they had issues and they were never going to get married.”

Wilde was previously married to Tao Ruspoli for eight years before their divorce was finalized in 2011. Sudeikis, for his part, was married to Kay Cannon from 2004 to 2010.

Ahead of his date with Wilde, a source told Us that Styles was taking a break from romance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“He’s got some options in the pipeline in terms of who he’d like to date under the right circumstances, but nothing intense or formal,” the insider exclusively told Us in December 2020. “He certainly won’t be single in the long term.”

The Dunkirk actor has been linked to Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and Camille Rowe over the years.

With reporting by Nicholas Hautman