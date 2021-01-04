Sexy style duo! Are Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles going to be the newest trendsetting couple? The duo was spotted holding hands at a wedding both wearing bohemian Gucci looks — and we’re kind of obsessed!

The duo sparked dating rumors on Monday, January 4, after the New York Post’s Page Six published photos of the 36-year-old actress and the 26-year-old singer holding hands at his manager Jeffrey Azoff’s nuptials in Montecito, California, over the weekend.

While the Booksmart director looked lovely as ever in a long-sleeve, tiered floral dress from Gucci’s resort 2021 collection, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer rocked a black suit from the designer with a scalloped white button-up and silk pussy bow necktie.

It’s not all that surprising that Styles opted for a Gucci number, considering he’s the brand ambassador. Not only did he cover the December 2020 issue of Vogue in a ball gown from the designer, but he also made a statement in Gucci looks at the 2019 Met Gala and the 2020 Brit Awards. As for Wilde, the high-end boho aesthetic is pretty much her signature.

Wilde, who is currently directing Styles in her upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling, spoke to Vogue about how much she admired the former One Direction band member’s attitude towards fashion.

“[The film’s costume director] and I did a little victory dance when we heard that we officially had Harry in the film because we knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style,” Wilde told the publication. “And this movie is incredibly stylistic. It’s very heightened and opulent, and I’m really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process — some actors just don’t care.”

Wilde went on to explain how this translates into his modern sense of self. “I hope that this brand of confidence as a male that Harry has — truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity — is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world,” she said. “I think he is in many ways championing that, spearheading that. It’s pretty powerful and kind of extraordinary to see someone in his position redefining what it can mean to be a man with confidence.”

Alongside the pics Page Six reported, the DailyMail published more photos, featuring the House actress leaving Styles’ Los Angeles home. Wilde was previously engaged to Jason Sudeikis, but after seven years together, the couple announced their split in November.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)