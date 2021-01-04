Olivia Wilde Seen Holding Hands With Harry Styles After Jason Sudeikis Split

The first new couple of 2021! Olivia Wilde was spotted holding hands with Harry Styles following her split from fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

The DailyMail published photos of the 36-year-old actress and the 26-year-old “Golden” singer at his Los Angeles home on Monday, January 4. The New York Post’s Page Six subsequently shared snaps of the pair holding hands at his manager Jeffrey Azoff’s nuptials in Montecito, California, over the weekend. Wilde, who is directing Styles in the upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling, and the musician were seen wearing masks as they arrived hand in hand for the wedding. A source told Us Weekly that Styles, who officiated the wedding, jokingly mentioned Wilde in a speech as his “girlfriend.”

News broke in September that the former One Direction band member replaced Shia LaBeouf in the psychological thriller. Don’t Worry Darling also stars Chris Pine and Florence Pugh. While production was halted in November after a crew member tested positive for coronavirus, Styles and Wilde were spotted back on set later that month.

The former House star was previously engaged to Sudeikis, 45, for seven years. Us confirmed in November that the former couple called off their engagement after nearly a decade together. The exes share son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4.

“They’ve been separated for months now and there really is no drama. They’re handling this like adults,” an insider exclusively told Us at the time. “It’s all about coparenting their kids, Daisy and Otis. That’s the priority for them.”

According to the source, Wilde and Sudeikis’s bicoastal lifestyle also played a factor in their split.

“There were arguments and fights over career decisions and where to live. Like most couples, they had disagreements, they were bicoastal but Jason loved living in New York and Olivia, who was born in NYC, was leaning more toward Los Angeles,” the insider added. “She was also busier than him at times, which was difficult at times. They butted heads on many occasions and decided it was best to go their separate ways. Bottom line: they had issues and they were never going to get married.”

Prior to her relationship with the comedian, The O.C. alum was previously married to Tao Ruspoli from 2003 to 2011. Styles, for his part, has been linked to Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Nadine Leopold, Sara Sampaio, Georgia Fowler and Camille Rowe.

In his December Vogue cover story, Styles told the magazine he was “too much of a gentleman to name names” while discussing his high-profile romances.

“When it comes to relationships, you just expect yourself to be good at it … [but] being in a real relationship with someone is a skill,” he said.

Wilde, meanwhile, was one of the many stars who defended Styles after conservative author Candace Owens slammed him for donning a dress on the cover of the fashion magazine.

“You’re pathetic,” Wilde replied to Owens’ tweet on November 15.