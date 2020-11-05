Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and more stars of the upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling were forced to quarantine after a crew member tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

New Line Cinemas confirms to Us Weekly that it temporarily shut down production on the Olivia Wilde-directed psychological thriller in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 4. Deadline reported that the person who contracted the virus “was in close enough proximity” to the cast, which also includes Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Nick Kroll, so the studio decided that it was necessary to stop filming in case any others were exposed.

Production is expected to be on hold for approximately 14 days as Styles, 26, Pugh, 24, Pine, 40, and the rest of the cast and crew self-isolate.

Don’t Worry Darling is not the first movie to stop filming amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After Tom Hanks tested positive for the virus in March, the Baz Luhrmann-directed Elvis Presley biopic in which the Forrest Gump star, 64, plays the late singer’s longtime manager, Tom Parker, had to press pause on production. Six months later, Robert Pattinson was reportedly diagnosed with the coronavirus, delaying filming for The Batman.

Styles joined the cast of Don’t Worry Darling in September after Shia LaBeouf departed due to a scheduling conflict. Filming began on October 20.

The movie — which Wilde, 36, also cowrote and stars in — is set in California in the 1950s and follows a housewife named Alice (Pugh) who discovers that her husband, Jack (Styles), is hiding a dark secret. It is the former One Direction member’s second movie role following 2017’s Dunkirk, in which he played a British soldier named Alex. After wrapping Don’t Worry Darling, Styles is set to star alongside Lily James in the LGBTQ drama My Policeman.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer decided to return to acting after the pandemic forced him to postpone his Love on Tour until 2021.

“I’m lucky I’m with friends in our little, safe self-isolation pod,” he told BBC Radio’s 1Xtra Residency in March. “It’s a strange time, but we’re just being careful, listening to music, playing games, doing some face masks. You know, the classic quarantine stuff!”

Scroll down to see more photos of the Don’t Worry Darling cast on set before the shutdown.