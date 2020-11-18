Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Split: What Went Wrong?

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ split may have come as a surprise to fans, but according to a source, the former couple grew apart over time.

“They’ve been separated for months now and there really is no drama. They’re handling this like adults,” the source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “It’s all about coparenting their kids, Daisy and Otis. That’s the priority for them.”

Us confirmed on Friday, November 13, that Wilde, 36, and Sudeikis, 45, called off their engagement after nine years together. The pair, who share son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4, got engaged in 2012 after two years of dating.

“They’re both successful in their own right and have multiple projects in the works. No one expects any big money grab or custody battle,” the source continues. “Olivia has a very promising directing and producing career and Jason has films lined up.”

According to the source, the pair’s bicoastal lifestyle also played a factor in their split.

“Of course, there were arguments and fights over career decisions and where to live. Like most couples, they had disagreements, they were bicoastal but Jason loved living in New York and Olivia, who was born in NYC, was leaning more toward Los Angeles,” the insider explains to Us. “She was also busier than him at times, which was difficult at times. They butted heads on many occasions and decided it was best to go their separate ways.”

The source concludes, “Bottom line: they had issues and they were never going to get married.”

Sudeikis was previously married to filmmaker Kay Cannon from 2004 to 2010. Wilde, for her part, finalized her divorce from Tao Ruspoli in 2011 after eight years of marriage. The House alum was spotted sans engagement ring on Saturday, November 14.

For more on Wilde and Sudeikis, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!