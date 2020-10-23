We’ve seen Harry Styles grow from an adorable member of One Direction to a sexy rockstar. Throughout this process, he’s always looked trendy and stylish but there’s one thing in particular that has always looked above and beyond fabulous no matter what he’s wearing — his hair.

The 26-year-old singer has worn his lovely brown curls in all kinds of different styles. Though it’s hard to choose a favorite — after all, they’re all pretty incredible — there are a handful of standouts that we can’t help but point out.

In 2013, the British stud attended the Burberry fashion show rocking a full-blown pompadour that put his handsome face to be on full display. However, that’s not to say we also didn’t love his long, below-the-shoulder strands that he had throughout 2014 and 2015. This only lasted until he got a role in the 2017 war film Dunkirk, in which he had to get his hair chopped into a cut that was short on the sides and long on the top. It was very Peaky Blinders and a very good look for the “Watermelon Sugar” singer.

Then there was the shocking‘70s-inspired facial hair that had fans up in arms. After coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic

quarantine, the X Factor winner was spotted running in Rome with a thick mustache. And fans had a lot of conflicting thoughts on the matter.

“Harry Styles may be the only person who could wear a mustache like this and still look good ;),” one person tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote, “Harry Styles is the new Freddie Mercury everyone. I love the mustache,” tweeting side-by-side photos of Styles and the former Queen lead singer.

Keep scrolling to see these and even more of Styles’ hairstyles.

