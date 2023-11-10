Harry Styles knows hair isn’t what makes you beautiful — but that doesn’t mean all his fans are OK with his new ‘do.

The singer, 29, was recently spotted sporting a new hairstyle while attending U2’s Sphere concert in Las Vegas with rumored girlfriend Taylor Russell. According to photos obtained by TMZ, Styles, who is known for his luscious brown curls, opted for a new short buzzcut-look while dancing with Russell, 29, to some of the band’s biggest hits.

The hair transformation seems to be a recent decision, as Styles was seen rocking a full coif while spending time with Russell in London earlier this fall.

When images of Styles’ shorter style surfaced earlier this week, fans of the musician immediately took to social media to react to the change. “How tf are you gonna be named Harry Styles with no hair to style,” one person joked via X (formerly Twitter). Another added: “This day will be remembered in history for the day the world collectively mourning [sic] over Harry Styles’ beautiful hair.”

Some speculated that the chop was in response to Taylor Swift’s new song off her 1989 (Taylor’s Version) rerelease “Now That We Don’t Talk.” The track describes an ex-flame — rumored to be Styles – who grew out their locks after the breakup.

“You grew your hair long / And you’ve got new icons / And from the outside, it looks like you’re trying lives on,” she sings. “I miss the old ways / You didn’t have to change / But I guess I don’t get a say. / Now that we don’t talk.”

Swift, 33, and Styles were first romantically linked in December 2012 before breaking up months later while on a trip to the Virgin Islands. While their whirlwind romance appeared brief, her fifth studio album, 1989 — which initially was released in October 2014 — is believed by fans to be largely inspired by the pair’s relationship with songs like “Out of the Woods,” “Style” and more.

When Swift dropped her 1989 rerelease last month — along with five new bonus tracks “from The Vault” — eagle-eyed fans noticed various references between the new songs and the original tracklist.

Swift has never officially confirmed any of her music is about Styles — she famously doesn’t “name names” when it comes to her songwriting — but she has teased the idea of revealing her muses. After 1989 hit shelves, she told Rolling Stone that “Style” should have been titled, “I’m Not Even Sorry.’”

After their 2013 split, Swift moved on with other high-profile relationships with stars like Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston and Joe Alwyn. In September, she sparked a romance with Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce and the duo have been spotted out together several times since. Styles, meanwhile, dated Kendall Jenner and Olivia Wilde before being romantically linked to Russell in June.

While they have mostly stayed under the radar, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in October that “things are very serious” between Styles and Russell. “Harry definitely sees a future with Taylor,” the source noted, adding that the Grammy winner “loves spending as much time with her as he can.”