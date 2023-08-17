Harry Styles is feeling golden when it comes to his budding romance with Taylor Russell after “dating for a few months,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Their energies work really well together,” the insider says, pointing out, “They’re both really sweet people at their core.”

While the relationship is “still new,” the source adds, “Harry is always smiling when he’s with her” and both Styles, 29, and Russell, also 29, are “having a great time together.”

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer and Russell first sparked romance speculation when the pair were spotted leaving London’s White Cube art gallery in June. The twosome were photographed holding hands as they wandered through the British capital.

The following month, Russell fueled relationship rumors when she was seen supporting Styles at his concert in Vienna, Austria. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the Bones and All actress dancing in the VIP section during Styles’ Love On Tour performance.

Styles and Russell were then seen walking around Vienna together one day later. When Styles jetted off to Reggio Emilia, Italy, for his final tour stop on July 22, Russell wasn’t far behind.

Russell was spotted in the crowd alongside some of Styles’ closest friends when he took his final bow. According to a TikTok video, Russell held hands with Glenne Azoff — who is married to Styles’ manager, Jeff Azoff — during the show. James Corden was also in attendance to celebrate the end of Styles’ two-year tour.

“Put love out into the world. It needs it a bit right now,” Styles told concertgoers at the time as he said farewell for now. “I love you all so much, and I’m gonna miss you. I will be loving you so, so much — if you’ve been supporting me for one year, five years, 13 years, whatever it is. Not only have you changed my life over and over again, but you’ve made me the happiest. I’m so thrilled and happy to be here tonight. I’m so, so happy.”

He concluded: “Look after each other. I’ll see you again when the time is right. Treat People With Kindness. I love you more than you’ll ever know.”

While Styles is taking a well-deserved break from the stage, his relationship with Russell is heating up. The duo were seen getting cozy on August 9 when Styles attended the press night for Russell’s play The Effect at London’s National Theatre, according to photos published by The Daily Mail.

In one snap, Styles can be seen leaning in close to Russell as the two have a chat. Styles appeared to put his arm around the actress in a separate picture. The pair were also photographed spending time with Corden, 44, and his wife, Julia Carey.

Ahead of his romance with Russell, Styles dated Olivia Wilde for nearly two years. Us confirmed in November 2022 that Styles and Wilde, 39, called it quits after meeting on the set of Don’t Worry Darling in 2020. Styles was then briefly linked to Emily Ratajkowski in March after the pair were seen kissing in Tokyo.