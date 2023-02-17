Meet them at Harry’s House! As his Hollywood star continues to rise, Harry Styles‘ inner circle has also expanded to include some major A-listers.

The British singer got his start on X Factor UK in 2010, competing alongside One Direction bandmates Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Liam Payne. The five musicians auditioned as individual artists but were put together in a group by the show’s judges — and soon became one of the most successful boy bands to date.

One Direction went on hiatus in 2015, shortly after Malik announced he was leaving the band. While they’ve all gone on to pursue solo careers, Styles still looks back fondly on the time they spent together.

“I want to thank my mum for signing me up for X Factor without telling me, so, I literally wouldn’t be here without you,” he said while accepting the Album of the Year trophy at the 2023 Brit Awards for his third record, Harry’s House. “I want to thank Niall, Louis, Liam and Zayn, because I wouldn’t be here without you either. Thank you so much.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Styles previously told Rolling Stone in 2017 that he wouldn’t turn down the chance for a reunion, gushing, “I love the band and would never rule out anything in the future. The band changed my life, gave me everything.”

Apart from the former 1D boys, the “Watermelon Sugar” artist has leaned on a few music icons for support over the years — including Stevie Nicks, who’s become protective of the Grammy winner.

“He’s Mick [Fleetwood]’s and my love child,” Nicks told Rolling Stone in 2019. “When Harry came into our lives, I said, ‘Oh, my God, this is the son I never had.’ So I adopted him.”

The “Edge of Seventeen” singer was immediately impressed by the old school references on Styles’ 2017 self-titled LP. “I love Harry, and I’m so happy Harry made a rock & roll record — he could have made a pop record and that would have been the easy way for him,” she added. “But I guess he decided he wanted to be born in 1948, too — he made a record that was more like 1975.”

Styles’ appeal transcends genre, with artists from all corners of the music industry frequently praising his kindness and talent. Lizzo sat near the “Daydreaming” crooner at the 2023 Grammy Awards, snapping goofy selfies at their table before Styles’ huge Album of the Year win.

Fans have gotten several glimpses of the pair’s close friendship, which seemingly took off after they performed her hit “Juice” together in 2020. When asked whether she would ever team up with Styles in the studio, the “Special” singer played coy.

“I don’t know. … He’s so good at what he does, and he’s just the kindest person,” she told Variety in June 2022. “Anything’s possible. If I fit into his plan, honey, I’m there.”

Scroll down to get to know Styles’ inner circle: