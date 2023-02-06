Music’s biggest night was a hit! Harry Styles, Lizzo and more A-list artists celebrated huge wins at the 2023 Grammy Awards — but the party didn’t stop there.

The “About Damn Time” songstress, 34, kept her social media followers in the loop on Sunday, February 5, from inside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. When Beyoncé took home her 32nd Grammy, winning Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance, Lizzo snapped a pic with Adele in the audience to remember the historic moment.

Lizzo and the “Easy On Me” performer, 34, were seated next to each other during the ceremony — and couldn’t have been more excited. An insider exclusively tells Us Weekly that the pop stars were caught laughing and holding onto one another as they caught up before host Trevor Noah officially kicked off the awards.

Both the “Juice” artist and Adele were victorious on Sunday night, winning Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance, respectively. Lizzo was quick to celebrate her peers’ achievements as they collected their Grammys — and she wasn’t the only one.

Taylor Swift gave a standing ovation to music legend Willie Nelson, who won Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Album on Sunday night. While he wasn’t present to accept his trophies, the 33-year-old “All Too Well” artist was one of the first audience members to get on her feet when Nelson’s name was announced.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Cats actress also applauded Styles, 29, when he won his first award of the night: Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry’s House. The “Satellite” crooner and Swift briefly dated in late 2012, and the exes have proven multiple times over the years that there’s no bad blood between them.

In a video exclusively obtained by Us on Sunday, Styles and the “Clean” songstress were spotted chatting and laughing together as Steve Lacy performed his hit “Bad Habit.” According to the onlooker, the former couple appeared “civil” but didn’t hug.

Styles went on to win Album of the Year after shocking snubs for Record of the Year and Song of the Year. He defeated an impressive group of musicians, including Beyoncé, Bad Bunny and Coldplay.

“Man, I’ve been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me. At a lot of different times in my life, I’ve listened to everyone in this category,” the Don’t Worry Darling actor gushed in his acceptance speech. “And I think on nights like tonight it’s so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as best in music. I don’t think any of us sit in the studio making decisions based on what is going to get us one of these.”

The X Factor UK alum continued: “This is really, really kind. I’m so, so grateful. This doesn’t happen to people like me very often. This is so, so nice. Thank you very, very much.”

Scroll down for a closer look inside of the 2023 Grammy Awards: