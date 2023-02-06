So cozy! Beyoncé joined husband Jay-Z at the 2023 Grammy Awards after missing her first win of the night.

The Dreamgirls star, 41, sat beside Jay-Z, 53, inside of the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5, with host Trevor Noah personally handing her the trophy for Best R&B Song. The category was announced earlier in the night, but Beyoncé had not yet arrived.

“The queen is officially in the building. … I was shocked to find out that traffic could stop you, I thought you traveled through space and time,” the Daily Show host, 38, said as he presented her with the Grammy.

The former Destiny’s Child singer is up for nine trophies at Sunday’s awards show, including Album of the Year for her seventh studio record, Renaissance. The album dropped to rave reviews in July 2022 and is also nominated in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category.

The lead single off Renaissance, “Break My Soul,” is recognized for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Dance/Electronic Recording, while “Virgo’s Groove” is nominated for Best R&B Performance. Beyoncé also has the chance to take home wins for Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Song and Best Song Written for Visual Media. (The Texas native contributed “Be Alive” to the King Richard soundtrack.)

Beyoncé is the most-nominated artist at the 2023 ceremony. Her nine nods brought her career total to 88 Grammy nominations — meaning she’s tied with her husband for the most nominations of all time.

In March 2021, the “Formation” songstress became the most-awarded female artist in Grammys history when she racked up her 28th trophy. “I am so honored. I am so excited,” she gushed at the 63rd annual event. “As an artist, I consider it my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times, and it’s been such a difficult time [during the COVID-19 pandemic].”

The Obsessed actress continued: “I wanted to uplift encourage and celebrate all of the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world. This is so overwhelming. I’ve been working my whole life, and I can’t believe this happened. It’s such a magical night. Thank you so much.”

While the “Drunk in Love” singer is an undisputed powerhouse within the entertainment industry, there’s one Grammy that has evaded her: Album of the Year. She has been nominated in the category four times — in 2010, 2015, 2017 and 2023 — but has never won.

Beyoncé’s Lemonade lost to Adele’s 25 at the 2017 ceremony — and no one was more shocked than the British pop star herself.

“I can’t possibly accept this award, and I’m very humbled and very grateful and gracious, but my life is Beyoncé. … all us artists adore you. You are our light. And the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my Black friends feel is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you. I always have,” Adele, 34, gushed after her big win.

She added while speaking to press backstage: “I felt like it was her time to win. What the f–k does she have to do to win Album of the Year? … My album of the year was Lemonade, so a piece of me did die inside, as a Beyoncé fan.”

Along with his wife, Jay-Z earned a handful of nominations at Sunday’s Grammys. As a featured artist on DJ Khaled‘s “God Did,” the New York native is up for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. He can also collect trophies for Song of the Year and Album of the Year as a credited songwriter on “Break My Soul” and Renaissance.