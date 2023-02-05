Grammys 2023: See the Full List of Nominees and Winners

Cue the greatest hits of the year! Music’s biggest names are gathering at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the 65th annual Grammy Awards on CBS Sunday, February 5.

Beyoncé leads the pack with the most nominations at the 2023 Grammys. The musician is up for nine trophies including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Break My Soul” and Album of the Year for Renaissance.

This year’s nods helped Beyoncé set a new record — 88 nominations overall — which ties her husband, Jay-Z. She’s won 28 awards throughout her career and could pass the record set by late conductor Georg Solti (31) to have the most Grammys in history.

“Seeing Beyoncé with that amount of nominations — it just blows me away. It’s a testament to who she is, the talent she has (and) the iconic music she’s put out over the years,” Recording Academy president Harvey Mason Jr. told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2022. “To think about that power couple, holy mackerel. I added it up: It’s 176 nominations between the two of them. Can you imagine them sitting at the show together? If one of them wins, the other one’s going to be like, ‘I got to win. I got to get another one.’ It’s going to be fun to watch.”

Jay-Z’s collaboration with DJ Khaled, “God Did” — which also features Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy – is up for three awards on Sunday. The group is expected to perform the track too.

In addition to the power couple — who wed in 2008 and share daughter Blue Ivy, 11, and 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir — Kendrick Lamar follows behind Beyoncé with eight nominations.

Adele and Brandi Carlile, meanwhile, are each up for seven awards and Taylor Swift scored four noms.

“All Too Well 10 is the song I’m the most proud of, out of anything I’ve written,” Swift wrote via Instagram Stories, referring to “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” from her rerelease of Red. “The fact that it’s nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys, an award I’ve never won, that honors the songwriting … it’s momentous and surreal. Just got off the phone with @lizrosemusic, my co writer on ATW, and reminisced about how we started writing together when I was 14. She believed in me then and we are nominated together now. It’s just so cute I can’t cope. I want to ramble about the magic and mystery of time and fate and reclaiming my art but instead I think I’ll go scream for ten minutes straight.”

The Grammys air on CBS Sunday, February 5.

Scroll down to see the full list of nominees — and check in on Sunday to look for the bolded names to see who won!