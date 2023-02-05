Grammys 2023: See the Full List of Nominees and Winners

Cue the greatest hits of the year! Music’s biggest names are gathering at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the 65th annual Grammy Awards on CBS Sunday, February 5.
Beyoncé leads the pack with the most nominations at the 2023 Grammys. The musician is up for nine trophies including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Break My Soul” and Album of the Year for Renaissance.
This year’s nods helped Beyoncé set a new record — 88 nominations overall — which ties her husband, Jay-Z. She’s won 28 awards throughout her career and could pass the record set by late conductor Georg Solti (31) to have the most Grammys in history.
“Seeing Beyoncé with that amount of nominations — it just blows me away. It’s a testament to who she is, the talent she has (and) the iconic music she’s put out over the years,” Recording Academy president Harvey Mason Jr. told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2022. “To think about that power couple, holy mackerel. I added it up: It’s 176 nominations between the two of them. Can you imagine them sitting at the show together? If one of them wins, the other one’s going to be like, ‘I got to win. I got to get another one.’ It’s going to be fun to watch.”
Jay-Z’s collaboration with DJ Khaled, “God Did” — which also features Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy – is up for three awards on Sunday. The group is expected to perform the track too.
“All Too Well 10 is the song I’m the most proud of, out of anything I’ve written,” Swift wrote via Instagram Stories, referring to “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” from her rerelease of Red. “The fact that it’s nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys, an award I’ve never won, that honors the songwriting … it’s momentous and surreal. Just got off the phone with @lizrosemusic, my co writer on ATW, and reminisced about how we started writing together when I was 14. She believed in me then and we are nominated together now. It’s just so cute I can’t cope. I want to ramble about the magic and mystery of time and fate and reclaiming my art but instead I think I’ll go scream for ten minutes straight.”
The Grammys air on CBS Sunday, February 5.
Scroll down to see the full list of nominees — and check in on Sunday to look for the bolded names to see who won!
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Grammys 2023: See the Full List of Nominees and Winners
In addition to the power couple — who wed in 2008 and share daughter Blue Ivy, 11, and 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir — Kendrick Lamar follows behind Beyoncé with eight nominations.
Adele and Brandi Carlile, meanwhile, are each up for seven awards and Taylor Swift scored four noms.
Credit: Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Album of the Year
ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Lizzo – Special
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Record of the Year
ABBA – “Don’t Shut Me Down”
Adele – “Easy on Me”
Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – “You and Me on the Rock”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Song of the Year
Adele – “Easy on Me”
Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”
Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That”
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – “God Did”
Gayle – “ABCDEFU”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)”
Credit: Shutterstock (4)
Best New Artist
Anitta
Domi & JD Beck
Latto
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Muni Long
Omar Apollo
Samara Joy
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg
Credit: The Mega Agency
Best Pop Solo Performance
Adele – “Easy on Me”
Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Best Music Video
Adele – “Easy on Me”
BTS – “Yet to Come”
Doja Cat – Woman”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well: The Short Film”
Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Diana Ross – Thank You
Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around…
Michael Bublé – Higher
Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
Pentatonix – Evergreen
Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock
Best Pop Vocal Album
ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Lizzo – Special
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Best Rock Performance
Beck – “Old Man”
The Black Keys – “Wild Child”
Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses”
Bryan Adams – “So Happy It Hurts”
Idles – “Crawl!”
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9”
Turnstile – “Holiday”
Credit: Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock
Best Rock Song
Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses”
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9”
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”
Turnstile – “Blackout”
The War on Drugs – “Harmonia’s Dream”
Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock
Best Rock Album
The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If
Idles – Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9
Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa
Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock
Best R&B Song
Beyoncé – “Cuff It”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Hurt Me So Good”
Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”
Muni Long – “Hrs & Hrs”
PJ Morton – “Please Don’t Walk Away”
Credit: Andrew White/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Best R&B Performance
Beyoncé – “Virgo’s Groove”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Hurt Me So Good”
Lucky Daye – “Over”
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – “Here With Me”
Muni Long – “Hrs & Hrs”
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”
Bonobo – “Rosewood”
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
Diplo & Miguel – “Don’t Forget My Love”
Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. – “Intimidated”
Rüfüs Du Sol – “On My Knees”
Credit: Lindsey Wasson/AP/Shutterstock
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Bonobo – Fragments
Diplo – Diplo
Odesza – The Last Goodbye
Rüfüs Du Sol – Surrender
Credit: Vanessa Carvalho/Shutterstock
Best Rap Performance
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – “God Did”
Doja Cat – “Vegas”
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – “Pushin P”
Hitkidd & Glorilla – “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Best Rap Song
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – “God Did”
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – “Wait for U”
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – “Pushin P”
Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – “Churchill Downs”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Credit: Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock
Best Rap Album
DJ Khaled – God Did
Future – I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry
Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Best Country Solo Performance
Kelsea Ballerini – “Heartfirst”
Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”
Miranda Lambert – “In His Arms”
Willie Nelson – “Live Forever”
Zach Bryan – “Something in the Orange”
Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Best Country Song
Cody Johnson – “’Til You Can’t”
Luke Combs – “Doin’ This”
Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”
Miranda Lambert – “If I Was a Cowboy”
Taylor Swift – “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”
Willie Nelson – “I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die”