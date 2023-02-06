A family affair! The stars brought the glam to the 65th annual Grammy Awards with some very important dates by their sides.

DJ Khaled, who is up for six awards including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album, was accompanied by wife Nicole Tuck and their two sons as his dates on Sunday, February 5, outside the Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center).

“I’m so excited, I’m with my family! Look at my family. This is who we do it for,” the “Pop Star” musician, 47, gushed to E! News’ Laverne Cox on the red carpet. “This is Aalam, this is Asahd and this is my queen, Nicole. Aalam means ‘world’ in Arabic [and] Asahd means ‘lion’ in Arabic. It’s just beautiful, you know what I’m saying?”

Khaled donned an all-black suit for the event, while Tuck and the two kids — who are 6 and 3 years old, respectively — brought the growl power with coordinating leopard print ensembles.

“For this to be my 13th album, and to be here with my family and to perform tonight?” the “Wild Thoughts” artist said on Sunday’s carpet. “I want the young world to know out there: anything’s possible. 13 albums in, performing at the Grammys, six nominations. I got two beautiful boys, a queen. This is what it’s about.”

Khaled and his brood were not the only stars to bring their family members to the awards show. Steve Lacy, for his part, brought a VIP date on Sunday: mother Valerie Lacy.

Steve, 24, is nominated for four Grammys, including Best Urban Contemporary Album and Record of the Year. He rocked the carpet in a black suit and oversized sunglasses, twinning with Valerie.

To celebrate their Grammys nominations, which honored the year’s achievements in music, stars including LL Cool J and the Brothers Osborne also turned up on Sunday with special guests by their side.

During last year’s show, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen brought their eldest children along for the first time.

“[The] babies are here,” the “All of Me” singer, 44, told E! News on the red carpet at the time, referring to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4. “They’re at the Grammys. They’re gonna come watch Daddy sing.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Legend performed a special tribute to Ukraine amid the Russian unrest, while Luna and Miles sat in the crowd with the Cravings founder, 37. (Teigen and the EGOT winner since welcomed rainbow baby Esti Maxine last month.)

Noah Cyrus, for her part, brought mom Tish Cyrus to the 2021 ceremony to celebrate her Best New Artist nod.

“I think my whole life I have always been compared to my sister [Miley Cyrus],” the “Dear August” songstress, 23, told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “And it made it really hard for me to grow myself and have a lot of love for myself. I had none of that. And to be here, and to be here happy for the first time in about five years, is really great.”

Tish, 55, chimed in: “She had a lot to overcome, you know, with the comparisons and always kind of feeling that way, like, ‘I’m not good enough. So to be nominated for this, for me, like, as soon as I heard about the nomination, I was like, I hope she now understands that she did it her way. She did it with her style of music. She didn’t follow anyone else. She did it all on her own, and here she is.”

Scroll below to see the stars and their family members on the Grammys red carpet: