Country cuties! John Osborne and his wife, Lucie Silvas, are expecting their first children — a pair of twins.

“It’s official,” the Brothers Osborne crooner, 40, captioned an Instagram Story post on Wednesday, November 9, alongside two baby emojis.

After Osborne and brother TJ Osborne won Vocal Duo of the Year at the 2022 CMAs, he praised his pregnant wife. “I love you babe, you’re gonna be an amazing mom,” John gushed during the siblings’ acceptance speech.

Osborne and Silvas, 45, initially met during a songwriter’s session in 2007. After years of working together, a romance eventually blossomed.

“I wasn’t there to write a song as much as I was there to meet Lucie and somehow not make a complete ass out of myself,” Osborne — who performs in Brothers Osborne with sibling TJ — recalled of meeting his now-wife during a 2016 interview with The Bluegrass Situation. “It wasn’t even about the song. I had ulterior motives. But, since then, we’ve always had an amazing working relationship. There’s such a mutual admiration there. Lucie’s such a powerful singer and songwriter. I come from more of a musical, instrumental side of things. It’s great — her strengths support where my strengths are, and they don’t necessarily overlap. They really complement each other very well.”

Silvas, for her part, was “nervous” and “excited” to work with her now-husband.

“I was trying to impress in lots of ways and just keep my cool. We just had fun collaborating,” she told the outlet at the time. “We [collaborated] a lot over the years; sometimes it was something we’d be put into, like a co-write with a third person. But sometimes we’d just sit there in the house. We’ve written a couple of songs I’m really proud of, over the years, and it always seemed easy. I don’t think all couples find it that easy to write together, but we seem to.”

The twosome tied the knot in June 2015 with only Maren Morris, pal Sonya Jisinski and their puppy Barley as witnesses.

“We just decided to just do it,” John told Maryland’s Capital Gazette one year later. “TJ was out of town that day. Our families didn’t know. We’re very spontaneous and left of center on most things. We like to do things our way.”

John — who is nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 2022 CMAs alongside his brother — announced their nuptials nearly one week after tying the knot.

“A week and a half ago I married my best friend and greatest inspiration on Earth,” he gushed via Instagram at the time. “We exchanged (and ate!) lollipop rings in our living room with a couple of friends and Barley. I’m the luckiest redneck guitar player in the world. I love you.”

The couple — who underwent in vitro fertilization (IVF) to conceive their little ones — previously expanded their family late last year, welcoming a second dog into their household.

“Welcome to our world little man. We love you so much already,” the London native captioned an Instagram snap of their bernadoodle, Django, in December 2021. “This is your fault @kateyork and we’re thrilled about it.”

