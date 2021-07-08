Another one? DJ Khaled and wife Nicole Tuck are proud parents to their two boys — Asahd, 4, and Aalam, 18 months, but the pair aren’t in any rush to add another one to their brood. Watch the exclusive video above, the latest episode of Moms Like Us, to hear what the Grammy winner, 45, said is their reason is for staying a family of four (for now).

“Whatever God gives us, I’m ready. Me and my queen, we talk about it once in a while,” he told Us. “She just had two boys, our two beautiful boys and [I want to] make sure that she’s right.”

The music mogul, who recently partnered with Harmless Harvest to promote their Dairy Freestyle Challenge, went on to praise his wife for carrying his two sons.

“Our mothers, our wives, our queens, y’all are so beautiful and special and y’all do so much. Just to have a baby is a lot, in a beautiful way,” he explained. “She used to get one massage a week, now she’s doing two, three a day. I’m gonna make sure she’s good before. We ready though.”

Khaled and Tuck, 45 who have been together for more than 11 years, still dote on each other on a daily basis.

“I mean this in the most humble way. I’m so beautiful. Every time she looks at me, she falls in love,” he said, laughing. “And when I look at her, I just fall in love. The exciting thing about our relationship is that it’s never a dull moment. She keeps me grounded too, and when we’re on the same wavelength, it’s fireworks.”

When he’s not busy on stage or making new music, Khaled likes to remind Tuck, who he refers to as his “queen,” how much he appreciates her.

“I [recently] got some flowers and made her an award, ‘Mother Award of the Century.’ You sit back and realize, they do a lot. You got to wake up six, seven in the morning to take Asahd to camp or school. I did it for, like, three days and she does it every day. So, when you see those things, you appreciate it on another level because it’s a non-stop job when you have kids and everybody plays their part in a certain way.”

In addition to being a doting dad and husband, Khaled recently partnered with coconut water and dairy-free yogurt brand Harmless Harvest to promote their Dairy Freestyle Challenge.

“I’m always about the health journey. When I was younger, I wasn’t taught these things. About seven years ago, I started being more aware. I don’t drink soda,” he noted. “I love coconut water and Harmless Harvest. I love their coconut water and then they came out with yogurt. It’s healthy and I really enjoy it and love it.”