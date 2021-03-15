Showing their support! Noah Cyrus, DaBaby and more celebrities attended the 63rd annual Grammy Awards with their family members at their sides.

The “July” singer, 21, brought her mom, Tish Cyrus, to the red carpet on Sunday, March 14, to celebrate her Best New Artist nomination. The Tennessee native wore a white Schiaparelli dress, while the actress, 53, rocked a black top and leather pants.

“I think my whole life I have always been compared to my sister [Miley Cyrus],” the songwriter told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the show, leaning on her mom’s shoulder for support. “And it made it really hard for me to grow myself and have a lot of love for myself. I had none of that. And to be here, and to be here happy for the first time in about five years, is really great.”

Tish chimed in, “She had a lot to overcome, you know, with the comparisons and always kind of feeling that way, like, ‘I’m not good enough. So to be nominated for this, for me, like, as soon as I heard about the nomination, I was like, I hope she now understands that she did it her way. She did it with her style of music. She didn’t follow anyone else. She did it all on her own, and here she is.”

Noah wore her angelic gown in honor of Tish’s late mother, Loretta Finley, she went on to say.

“My mom lost her mom and I lost my grandma last year during the [coronavirus] pandemic,” she explained. “And it was a really hard time for the whole family and so just being here tonight with my mom and kind of in honor of my grandma, I feel like I’m wearing this heavenly dress from Schiaparelli and I feel like I kind of got her angel wings on me.”

As for DaBaby, 29, the “Rockstar” rapper brought his mom, Linda, as his Grammys date.

The Ohio native, who was nominated for four awards this year, told E! News: “I just feel like the greatest thing is being able to share this experience with my loved ones, like my mother. It’s definitely a pleasure to be here.”

Linda chimed in, “It’s amazing. It’s wonderful. … Nothing but God. His teachers, when he was a young student, they always said he had a voice and he would make something of his voice. So I’m proud of you, son.”

Keep scrolling to see Phoebe Bridgers and more celebrities posing with their families at the awards show.