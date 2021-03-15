Bow down to music royalty! Beyoncé and Jay-Z enjoyed a date night at the 2021 Grammys on Sunday, March 14.

The “Lemonade” singer, 39, matched her sunglasses and face mask to her black gown. Her husband, 51, wore a similar face covering to match his black suit.

The Texas native led the list of Grammy nominees when they were announced in November 2020. Her nine nominations upped her career total to 79, making Queen B the second-most nominated Grammy artist, tied with Paul McCartney. (With three nominations this year, Jay-Z is the most nominated with 80 total.)

The New York native is up for Best Rap Song, Song of the Year and Best R&B Song. His wife has two songs nominated for Record of the Year — “Black Parade” and “Savage Remix” — as well as Song of the Year, Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance for the former. “Savage Remix” with Megan Thee Stallion won for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance, while Black Is King and “Brown Skin Girl” were up for Best Music Film and Best Music Video, respectively.

Beyoncé’s eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, 9, became the second-youngest person ever to win a Grammy when “Brown Skin Girl” took home the trophy.

“When I see fathers singing ‘Brown Skin Girl’ to their daughters, to know that my daughter can have the same opportunities and feel confident and feel like she doesn’t have to take her braids down, she can comb her Afro out, she can glisten in her brown skin,” the actress said of the song. “That’s why I make music.”

In October 2020, the songwriter told British Vogue about her plans to “slow down,” explaining, “I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to shed stressful things from my life. I’ve spent a lot of time focusing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how. Now, I’ve decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy.”

She added, “I released Lemonade during the Formation world tour, gave birth to twins [Rumi and Sir, now 3], performed at Coachella, directed Homecoming, went on another world tour with Jay, then Black Is King, all back-to-back. It’s been heavy and hectic.”

