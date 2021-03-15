How many times is too many times to rewatch Harry Styles’ Grammys performance? The limit does not exist! The former One Direction band member kicked off the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday, March 14 — and social media is still buzzing about his performance of “Watermelon Sugar” (and his fluffy boa).

Styles, 27, rocked black leather pants and a matching cropped jacket for Sunday’s show. While he completed his look with a green feather boa, viewers went wild when he took the accessory off and revealed he didn’t have a shirt on under his jacket.

“@Harry_Styles, in leather without a shirt and moving those hips and dancing and having fun is something I didn’t know I needed, but am forever grateful,” one person tweeted. “I mean, I always need a shirtless or/and smiling Harry but still. Thank you, Lord. Or whoever is responsible. #ProudOfHarry.”

Another person wrote, “I would just like to say before I go to bed, watching Harry styles perform was shirtless has made my 2021. Goodnight.”

“I think we can all agree that harry styles performing shirtless in a leather suit single handedly saved 2021,” a third user posted via Twitter.

Bebe Rexha also weighed in, tweeting, “Damn Harry styles. Jeezzzz.”

Even Styles’ girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, trended during the performance. Us Weekly confirmed in January that the twosome were dating after they met on the set of their upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling, which the 37-year-old actress is directing.

“Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set,” one insider told Us after the duo were spotted at a wedding together. “It was only a matter of time before they got together.”

News of their relationship came after Wilde split from fiancé Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4.

“Whether Harry knows it or not, he was a reason for the split and it blindsided Jason — he totally adores Olivia and is devastated,” a second source said. A third source, however, insisted to Us that Styles “was in no way the reason.”

The “Golden” crooner was nominated for three Grammys: Best Pop Vocal Album (Fine Line), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Watermelon Sugar”) and Best Music Video (“Adore You”). Before the show began on CBS, the Recording Academy announced Beyoncé won Best Music Video for her “Brown Skin Girl” video, but during the broadcast, he took home the trophy for Best Pop Solo Performance — his first ever.

Scroll through for must-see pics of Styles at Sunday’s show: