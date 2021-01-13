A sordid love triangle or one ex simply moving on quicker than the other? Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship has raised questions from fans about her split from Jason Sudeikis.

The former House star was engaged to the comedian from 2013 until sometime in 2020. While several sources tell Us Weekly that the twosome, who share son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4, called off their relationship months before the split news made headlines in November 2020, other insiders claim they didn’t pull the plug until after production on Wilde and Styles’ upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling, began in the fall of 2020.

“Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set,” one source told Us earlier this month. “It was only a matter of time before they got together.”

A second source claimed that Sudeikis is uneasy about Wilde’s relationship with Styles. “Whether Harry knows it or not, he was a reason for the split and it blindsided Jason — he totally adores Olivia and is devastated,” the source said.

A third insider, however, insisted that the musician “was in no way the reason” for Wilde and Sudeikis’ split, claiming their engagement was called off early last year.

“She and Jason were having issues for a long time before Harry came into the picture,” a fourth source close to the actress told Us. “There was no cheating on Olivia’s part. She fell for someone else while the two were separated.”

Wilde has yet to publicly comment on her split from Sudeikis or her romance with Styles, which was confirmed earlier this month after they attended a wedding together.

“Olivia and Harry were able to keep their relationship under wraps for a bit before it became public knowledge,” a fifth source told Us. “They were very careful about it and even sleuthy at times, although the small group of people who were on set with them every day eventually figured it out.”

The fifth source added that the Booksmart director’s “intelligence and independent nature were the first things that drew” the “Golden” singer to Wilde.

