He lives for her, he longs for her. Harry Styles was quick to put a label on his romance with Olivia Wilde as the pair attended a wedding together in Montecito, California.

The Grammy nominee, 26, officiated close friend Jeffrey Azoff‘s nuptials at a socially distanced ceremony at the San Ysidro Ranch over the weekend. A source tells Us Weekly that Styles even referred to Wilde, 36, as his “girlfriend” during his speech.

The former One Direction member and the House alum made headlines on Monday, January 4, after photos published by the New York Post’s Page Six showed them holding hands at the event. Wilde, who recently split from fiancé Jason Sudeikis, is currently directing Styles in the upcoming psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, which also stars Florence Pugh and Chris Pine. The British heartthrob replaced Shia LaBeouf in the film’s lead role in September 2020.

Wilde’s outing with the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner comes two months after Us confirmed that she and Sudeikis, 45, had called it quits after nearly a decade together. The duo got engaged in 2012 and share son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4.

“They’ve been separated for months now and there really is no drama. They’re handling this like adults,” a source told Us at the time. “It’s all about coparenting their kids, Daisy and Otis. That’s the priority for them.”

The Booksmart director and the former Saturday Night Live cast member grew apart over time and apparently clashed over their bicoastal living arrangement.

“Of course, there were arguments and fights over career decisions and where to live. Like most couples, they had disagreements, they were bicoastal but Jason loved living in New York and Olivia, who was born in NYC, was leaning more toward Los Angeles,” the source added. “She was also busier than him at times, which was difficult at times. They butted heads on many occasions and decided it was best to go their separate ways. Bottom line: they had issues and they were never going to get married.”

Wilde was previously married to Tao Ruspoli for eight years before finalizing their 2011 split. Styles, for his part, has been linked to Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Nadine Leopold, Sara Sampaio, Georgia Fowler and Camille Rowe. One month before his date with the Drinking Buddies actress, a source told Us that Styles was giving his heart a break amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“He’s got some options in the pipeline in terms of who he’d like to date under the right circumstances, but nothing intense or formal,” the insider exclusively revealed in December 2020. “He’s in no hurry at all. It’s a genuine, go-with-the-flow attitude, although it goes without saying he certainly won’t be single in the long term.”

With reporting by Nicholas Hautman