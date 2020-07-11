Every Time Florence Pugh Defended Her Relationship With Zach Braff

Never backing down! When it comes to her love life, Florence Pugh isn’t afraid to put trolls in their place.

The Little Women star was first linked to boyfriend Zach Braff in April 2019 when they were spotted holding hands in New York City. The same month, Pugh starred in In the Time It Takes to Get There, a short film written and directed by Braff. While details of their romance have been kept relatively private, the British actress stood her ground against comments about the 21-year age gap between her and her man.

“@zachbraff you’re 44 years old,” a fan commented on an Instagram post of Pugh’s in December 2019 after the Scrubs alum had added a princess emoji in the comments.

“and yet he got it,” the Midsommar actress replied, quickly shutting down the negativity.

Four months later, Pugh opened up about the “abuse” that both she and Braff have faced since taking their relationship public. The Oscar nominee penned a thoughtful tribute to the Garden State actor in honor of his 45th birthday that month — but wasn’t too pleased with the reactions she saw from her followers.

“I’ve been wrestling with the idea for the past few days about whether I should do this video and then finally last night I thought, for my own peace of mind, I should,” she said in a lengthy Instagram video at the time. “It makes me sad during this time — when we really all need to be together, we need to be supporting one another, we need to be loving one another. The world is aching and the world is dying and a few of you decided to bully for no reason.”

Despite seeing a number of “horrid” messages about her relationship online, Pugh declared that she was old enough to make her own decisions about who she does or doesn’t want to date.

“I’m 24 years old. I have been working since I was 17 years old. I have been earning money since I was 17 years old. I became an adult when I was 18 years old and I started paying taxes when I was 18 years old,” she said in April. “And it really has nothing to do with you.”

Scroll down to see more of Pugh’s most biting comebacks about her relationship.