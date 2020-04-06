An occasion worth celebrating! Florence Pugh honored her boyfriend, Zach Braff, with the sweetest tribute on his 45th birthday.

“Today we shall smile wider than the clouds are grey. April 6th and we’re celebrating hard!” the Little Women actress, 24, captioned an Instagram photo of Braff sleeping while cuddling with his puppy. “Happy Birthday wishes, boogies and cheers for this special person. Raise those bubbles and jiggle!”

Braff celebrated the milestone with a post of his own, which featured the Scrubs alum lying down with his pup on top of him. “It’s my special day,” he captioned the cute pic.

In an Instagram Stories highlight from Saturday, April 4, Pugh noted that the pair fostered a puppy. Braff has posted photos of the furry pal to Instagram, tagging the Labelle Foundation — an animal rescue nonprofit — in each update.

Pugh and Braff, who share a 21-year age gap, were first linked in April of last year. At the time, they were spotted holding hands while walking in New York City.

That same month, the English actress appeared in a short film written and directed by Braff, titled Time It Takes to Get There. The nearly 12-minute flick, which also starred Alicia Silverstone, follows Pugh as an influencer who is living in the 18th century. It was created as part of a contest for Adobe Creative Cloud, which required participants to design a poster for a nonexistent film that Braff developed based on the winning creation.

Later that year, Pugh and Braff were seen cozying up to one another in October while shopping for groceries at a Whole Foods in Hollywood. The pair also made separate appearances at the New York City premiere of Marriage Story in November, and they did the same while attending the New York City premiere of Pugh’s film Little Women.

Though Pugh and Braff have remained tight-lipped on their romance, the Midsommar star defended the pair’s age gap last December. At the time, Braff dropped a princess emoji beneath one of her Instagram photos, but the Garden State actor received criticism from a commenter over his decision to date the younger actress.

“@zachbraff you’re 44 years old,” a user remarked, to which Pugh replied, “And yet he got it.”

Before his romance with Pugh, Braff previously dated model Taylor Bagley from 2009 to 2014, Roswell actress Shiri Appleby from 2007 to 2008 and Mandy Moore from 2004 to 2006, among others.