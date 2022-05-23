Beach buddies! Florence Pugh and Will Poulter enjoyed some fun in the sun during a recent European getaway.

The Midsommar costars, who became friends while working on the 2019 horror film, were spotted together over the weekend. The twosome were seen spending time on the beach in Ibiza, Spain, in photographs obtained by the Daily Mail on Monday, May 23.

The Don’t Worry Darling actress, who has been dating Zach Braff since 2019, wore a light blue bikini with gold necklaces, earrings and rings, while Poulter, 29, donned black swim trunks.

The British actors were photographed giggling in the ocean, playing around and telling stories with friends. The Black Widow star, 26, was later spotted rubbing the Maze Runner: The Death Cure actor’s back in one snap and chatting by the group’s daybed on the sand in another. They were also captured sipping on cocktails beachside.

The pair were in Spain to celebrate pal Harris Reed’s birthday. Pugh paid tribute to the 26-year-old designer and reminisced about the trip via Instagram on Monday.

“*blissful siighhhh* Wonderful people. Beautiful time,” the Little Women actress captioned a series of photos from the vacation, including one with Poulter and pal Archie Madekwe.

She added: “Feeling a bit overwhelmed by the amount of incredible people I was able to hug. Thank you sunshine. Thank you Ibiza. #imadesomanynewfriends!! 💛☀️🍯🍸.”

The vacation came one month after Pugh gave fans a rare glimpse at her relationship with Braff. “Happy Birthday Zachary!” the Little Drummer Girl alum wrote via her Instagram Story in April alongside a snap of the Garden State actor, 47, cozying up to his dog.

The Malevolent star and the New Jersey native first sparked romance speculation in April 2019 when they were spotted holding hands in New York City. The couple waited until December 2019 to confirm they were an item and have since kept their relationship somewhat private.

Braff, however, pulled back the curtain on the romance in January, gushing over his girlfriend in honor of her birthday. He called her a “beautiful human being” before singing her praises even more.

“I am so lucky to know you,” the Scrubs alum wrote via his Instagram Story at the time. “And the world is so lucky they get to witness your incredible talent.”

