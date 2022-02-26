Offering her insight! Florence Pugh may have established herself as an actress on screen — but it wasn’t long before the Don’t Worry Darling star showed off another memorable skill set.

Amid the lockdown due to the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, Pugh used her social media platform to inspire others to spend their time cooking.

“I have been feeling a bit glum lately, which is why I disappeared for a few days. My dad called me yesterday and he said, ‘Why aren’t you dancing and why aren’t you cooking?'” the Little Women star told her followers in an Instagram Story in March 2020. “So this morning I woke up and I danced, and I felt better. And now I am going to cook.”

She continued: “It is a really weird time at the moment, and people are scared. The world doesn’t know what to do or say and that’s an odd feeling. I am currently away from my family and my siblings — that is certainly unsettling. So as my dad said yesterday, we have to do things that keep us happy, keep us bubbly and keep moving.”

One month later, Pugh took a break from making cooking videos as she took a hiatus from social media. The decision came shortly after she received an overwhelming amount of hate on a birthday post for her boyfriend, Zach Braff.

In an Instagram video, the U.K. native noted that “within about eight minutes” of her posting a tribute to Braff, the comments were filled with rude messages about their 21-year age difference.

“I’m 24 years old. I have been working since I was 17 years old. I have been earning money since I was 17 years old. I became an adult when I was 18 years old and I started paying taxes when I was 18 years old,” she explained in the post. “I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and I would never in my life ever, ever tell someone who they can and cannot love. It is not your place. And really it has nothing to do with you … The abuse that you throw at him is abuse that you throw at me.”

Pugh, who was first linked to the Scrubs alum in April 2019, noted that she had been “wrestling” with the idea of defending her relationship publicly. She briefly returned to Instagram to share herself cooking while filming projects including Hawkeye and The Wonder.

“First of all, I’m sorry it’s taken me so long. Life,” Pugh explained during a Cooking With Flo video in January 2022. “Second of all, I’m so happy to be back. Thirdly, I hope you’ve all been cooking. If you haven’t been, I’m hoping that I can do some inspiring and get you cooking some yummy food this weekend. “I’m doing alright, I’m doing OK. 2022, I hope it’s going to be a good, big year. I feel it, I feel it in the energy, in the atmosphere.”

Scroll down to see what Pugh has made in her kitchen throughout the years: