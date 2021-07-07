National Pasta Month is upon us! The extended holiday, which began on October 1, celebrates all forms of the beloved food, including spaghetti, penne, fettuccine and more. The pastabilities are endless!

Even though pasta isn’t the most diet-friendly dish, there is no shortage of stars who love to eat it. Whether it’s Lea Michele snacking on spaghetti in Italy or Hugh Jackman breaking his diet with a hearty helping of fettuccine, the carb-packed food has an array of high-powered Hollywood fans. Scroll through the gallery below to see which celebs simply can’t get enough!