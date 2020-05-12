Robert Pattinson Nearly Burned Down His House While Microwaving Pasta

Like Us, Robert Pattinson is experimenting with cooking while in quarantine amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, his attempt at creating his own pasta dish nearly destroyed his London home.

The Lighthouse star, 33, who is on the cover of GQ’s June 2020 issue, revealed to the publication that last year he entertained the idea of starting his own pasta business that would give the Italian staple “the same kind of fast-food credentials as burgers and pizzas.”

The London native added: “I was trying to think: ‘How do you make a pasta which you can hold in your hand?’”

Though Pattinson admitted his plans have stalled after an unsuccessful meeting with a restaurateur in Los Angeles, the Twilight star still conceived of a brand name for his product, a soft little moniker that kind of summed up what he thought his pasta creation looked like: Piccolini Cuscino, which means “little pillow” in Italian.

Additionally, the actor hasn’t given up on his pasta-making dreams. “Yesterday I was just googling, I was going on YouTube to see how to microwave pasta,” he said, before admitting that the pantry staple has no place in the microwave. “It’s really actually quite revolting,” he quipped. “But I mean, who would have thought that it actually makes it taste disgusting?”

Still, at one point during the interview, which features photos that the Remember Me star took himself while quarantined in London, Pattinson attempts to create his Piccolini Cuscino — a microwaved pasta dish using noodles, Corn Flakes in place of breadcrumbs, a lighter, pre-sliced cheese and “any kind” of sauce.

After he microwaved his pasta for eight minutes, things really took a turn for the worse. “I found after a lot of experimentation that you really need to congeal everything in an enormous amount of sugar and cheese,” he explained as he layered sugar and cheese on a baking tray lined with aluminum foil. “It really needs a sugar crust.”

Apparently unaware that aluminum foil will spark when put in a microwave, Pattinson placed the tray inside the appliance (after setting a glove on fire, no less) and “a lightning bolt” erupted from within. “Yeah, I think I have to leave that alone,” he admitted.

The defeated star noted: “I literally did this yesterday. And now it’s just impossible. It’s going to look like I can’t cook at all.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Pattinson spoke about his diet for The Batman — the upcoming flick in which he will play the titular role. Though production has shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, the actor is preparing for the day he will be able to head back to set.

“I’m essentially on a meal plan for Batman. Thank God. I don’t know what I’d be doing other than that,” he said. “I’ll have oatmeal with, like, vanilla protein powder on it and I will barely even mix it up. It’s extraordinarily easy.”

The Water for Elephants star added: “Like, I eat out of cans and stuff. I’ll literally put Tabasco inside a tuna can and just eat it out of the can.”

Pattinson acknowledged that his current food preferences are “weird,” explaining with a laugh, “[I] just sort of eat like a wild animal. Like, out of a trash can.”