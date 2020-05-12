Who knew quarantine hair could look so good! Robert Pattinson is on the cover of GQ’s June issue rocking a flawlessly messy ‘do and it’s a work of art. Not to mention, he shot the image himself while stuck at home in quarantine.

On Tuesday, May 12, GQ dropped their latest issue, which features the upcoming Batman star holding a camera to photograph himself. He looks perfectly — and understandably — disheveled with a scruffy beard and undone locks, epitomizing the wildness of the current state of affairs thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the accompanying interview by Zack Baron, the 33-year-old talks about what it’s been like for him during this time. “I almost immediately totally lost all sense of time,” he says at the start.

Luckily, his upcoming role has given him a slight sense of structure, mostly when it comes to food. “I’m essentially on a meal plan for Batman. Thank God. I don’t know what I’d be doing other than that,” he says. “I’ll have oatmeal with, like, vanilla protein powder on it. And I will barely even mix it up. It’s extraordinarily easy. Like, I eat out of cans and stuff. I’ll literally put Tabasco inside a tuna can and just eat it out of the can.”

This makes sense considering he had to Google how to microwave pasta. “I was going on YouTube to see how to microwave pasta,” he tells the reporter. “Put it in a bowl and microwave it. That is how to microwave pasta. And also it really, really isn’t a thing. It’s really actually quite revolting.”

As much as he appreciates the meal plan, one thing he doesn’t like to do is work out. According to the actor, the studio hired a trainer who left the actor with some entry-level equipment such as a Bosu ball and a single weight, but he hasn’t really felt the need to use them.

“I think if you’re working out all the time, you’re part of the problem,” he says, referring to actors. “You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the ’70s. Even James Dean—he wasn’t exactly ripped.”

Twilight fans might particularly enjoy the story Pattinson shares from when he was shooting the film that made him a heartthrob: “The one time they told me to take my shirt off, I think they told me to put it back on again.” And he doesn’t mind!

