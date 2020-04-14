As the world continues to deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there has arguably never been a better time to cook. With that in mind, Us Weekly reached out to a representative from Google to find out what recipes people in the United States are searching for most frequently while quarantined inside their houses with little to do.

The list of the top 10 eats, which covered the period between March 25 and April 10, includes some comfort foods, trendy dishes and even one treat with a very strong celebrity connection.

Given that Google tells Us search interest in “banana bread” reached an all-time high in the United States in April, it’s no surprise that Chrissy Teigen’s banana bread nabbed a coveted spot on the list — No. 5 to be exact.

The Bring the Funny judge, 34, shared her now-lauded banana bread recipe in her second cookbook — Cravings: Hungry for More — which was released in September 2018, about a year after she took to Twitter in search of very ripe bananas in attempt to perfect the dish.

The treat, which is surprisingly easy to make, features some vanilla instant pudding mix in order to give the pastry more flavor and prevent it from having a dry texture. The recipe also includes shredded coconut and dark chocolate chunks, and Teigen prefers to bake it in a round bundt pan and serve it with warm Irish butter.

As the cookware designer explained in her tome: “Perfecting this single recipe took me nearly a year … It turned out that putting the coconut inside left it with a subtle hint of sweet coconut goodness, vanilla pudding gave it a fluffy, moist texture I could never have imagined and dark chocolate gave it a … I dunno, do I need to explain why putting in chocolate is a good thing?”

The Chrissy’s Court host added: “I did this every way humanly possible so you wouldn’t have to.” As she tweeted in September 2017, “This is no longer my banana bread. this is *our* banana bread.”

Scroll down to see what other dishes internet users are searching for most while in quarantine!