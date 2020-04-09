Sharing that culinary knowledge! It’s no secret that stars are whipping up some of their favorite dishes as they are quarantined at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. A few famous faces have even taken things a step further and posted helpful cooking tutorials via social media during this difficult time.

Halle Berry, for example, took to her Instagram account on March 27 and posted a series of videos in which she detailed how to prepare cheesy bacon ranch chicken. As the John Wick: Chapter 3 star explained, the keto-friendly dish is one of her “favorite” meals because it’s packed with ingredients she can’t get enough of. “It’s got bacon, creamy cheese, spices, scallions, salt … all those things I love,” she noted before the cooking demo began.

According to Berry, another great thing about this recipe is that it’s highly adaptable and a great fit for those who might not have certain foods on hand. As she put it, “[This dish is] especially for all of you who don’t have a lot of supplies.”

The Ohio native added: “I’m trying to figure out what things I can make with what I have in my kitchen.”

The recipe is made with boneless, skinless chicken breasts, thick-cut bacon, shredded mozzarella, chives or scallions, Mexican crema, salt and spices, including garlic, pepper, dill weed, parsley and onion powder.

As Berry pointed out, she prefers to serve this low-carb masterpiece alongside some veggies. “You can put this with a nice salad, some cauliflower mash or sweet potato mash,” she explained. “Any vegetable will work.”

In a separate Instagram post showing off the finished product, the Cloud Atlas star called the dish “filling” and “next level DELICIOUS.”

For Martha Stewart, on the other, hand knowing how to make a comforting beverage while in quarantine is key. To that end, the Martha Stewart’s Cookies author shared the recipe for her “delicious” and “soothing” ginger lemon brown sugar tea via an Instagram video on March 17.

Not only did the multifaceted star walk her social media followers through each step of the preparation process, but she also dubbed the drink “one of the very, very best things to drink while you’re feeling a little depressed because of this coronavirus.”

Scroll down for more stars who have shared useful cooking tutorials during the coronavirus outbreak.