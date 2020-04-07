Baking buddies! Hannah Brown enlisted her brother, Patrick Brown, to help her bake some tasty snickerdoodle cookies while in quarantine at home in Alabama amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The siblings chronicled their baking experience in a video posted on 25-year-old Hannah’s Instagram account on Tuesday, April 7. As The Bachelor alum mused in the caption, the cooking session wasn’t exactly informative, though the pair did have fun with one another.

“Baking with the Browns 👩🏼‍🍳w/ special appearances by Robbio and Puppy Cap. Full warning: you won’t learn much about ‘cooking’ (baking), but you could laugh a little,” she wrote. “This recipe is the Ultimate Snickerdoodle from a @delish cookbook — even with our few mishaps it was pretty dang good! @patrickbrown81.”

The reality star — who returned to Alabama on Wednesday, April 1, after spending time in Florida with former Bachelorette beau Tyler Cameron — started things off by rubbing some flour on her cheeks. “I’m ready for war,” she joked in a thick Southern accent. “We’re making cookies!”

After a slight mishap while combining the wet and dry ingredients in a mixer (flour flew everywhere) the Bachelorette season 15 star announced she and her brother — who spent time in rehab after an overdose last month — were taking a “commercial break” to clean up the mess.

When the duo returned, they realized their dough was “really sticky” and consulted their parents off-camera for help. “I don’t think this is right,” Hannah quipped with a laugh.

After adding a bit more flour to the mixture, Hannah put the cookies in the oven and admitted she was “really not so sure” about the fate of the treats. However, the snickerdoodles wound up passing the test. “They’re actually pretty good,” Hannah said. “Surprising.”

In the comments, many of the Alabama native’s followers shared how much they enjoyed watching the cookie-making session. “Give The Browns their own TV show,” declared one Instagram user. Another added: “I love this lol wish y’all could get a real show.”

This brother-sister bonding activity comes a few days after Hannah returned home from Florida. She previously spent nearly three weeks with Cameron in his hometown of Jupiter. While there, she lived with the general contractor, 27, and his friends, including Matt James, Kate Dooley, Olivia Faria, Jacob Laham, Mollie Foertmeyer and Cameron’s brother Ryan. James confirmed on April 1 that the former pageant queen left the Sunshine State.

“Breezy is back in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, her and Marshall drove home late last night, they want to ride this thing out with their families,” he said via Instagram Stories, seemingly referring to Brown’s pal Marshall Eads.

While an insider told Us Weekly last month that Hannah and Cameron are just friends, some fans are convinced that they rekindled their romance, which first started on The Bachelorette last year.

In fact, many people who commented on Hannah’s cooking video referenced her obvious connection with Cameron. “Hannah what happened to tyler ???,” one fan wondered. Another encouraged people to “like” he comment if they believed the pair was an item. That status has more than 45 likes so far.