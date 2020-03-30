Finding the humor! Florence Pugh took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, March 29, to share a crucial cooking tutorial with her social media followers.

“I’m going to show you a really important recipe that I think you made need my help doing. It’s quite tricky,” the 24-year-old began. The recipe kicked off with an “amazing bit of bread,” which Pugh then sliced in half and joked was the “most strenuous part” of the whole ordeal.

“Next, you’re going to pick up your bread, then you’re gong to ever so delicately plop both pieces in [the toaster] and just push really hard,” she quipped as she prepared her breakfast. “That bit is probably going to be the hardest bit after the chopping.”

Though it’s clear the Little Women star was making a simple piece of toast, she preferred to refer to her meal as “browned bread.” As she joked: “Some other people call it toast but it’s always best to be extra fancy in these scenarios.”

She continued: “The next part is equally slightly tricky, because when making browned bread in the toaster you tend to be quite impatient and you keep on pressing ‘cancel’ hoping that it’s going to pop back up, but it’s not going to be ready and you need to wait for it to be ready.”

While waiting for her bread to brown, the Oxford, England, native decided to make herself a cocktail called a Buck’s Fizz. The libation Pugh threw together contains champagne and orange juice, making it much like a mimosa. However, a Buck’s Fizz is made of two parts champagne to one part orange juice, whereas a mimosa contains both beverages in equal measure.

When the toast was ready, the Midsommar star, who is dating Zach Braff, removed it from the toaster and prepared for the next critical step. “A crucial part of this recipe that I got taught very early on from my father is that there’s no point in having a good piece of toast unless you’ve got good butter with it too,” she explained, noting that she likes her butter “a bit cold” so it melts on the toast.

“I’m just going to, literally, lather it on everywhere. I’m a big butter fan,” Pugh declared. “If you’re not then close your eyes because it’s going to get way worse.”

Then, because she’s “a Brit,” Pugh topped her generously buttered toast with a “slight smush” of Marmite before digging into the finished product.

“This is my browned bread in the toaster with just some butter and some Marmite, paired with a lovely Buck’s Fizz,” she said proudly as she began eating. “Happy Sunday everyone! Go make some toast and I’ll see you tomorrow for a cooking video — an actual one.”

In recent weeks (both in and out of coronavirus quarantine) the Fighting with My Family actress has taken to sharing various cooking tutorials on her social media channels. Earlier this month she made both ratatouille and butternut squash soup, and she has also whipped up some homemade ice cream on more than one occasion. Back in January, Pugh even made a martini — her “fave” — via her Instagram Stories in celebration of her first Academy Award nomination.