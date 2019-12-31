



Age ain’t nothing but a number! Halle Berry shared her top 9 Instagram photos of 2019 on Monday, December 30, and the roundup is nothing short of a tribute to the star’s flawless physique.

In one snap, the Kidnap actress, 53, shows off her toned abs while wearing a cropped black workout top to the gym. In another, the Oscar winner rocks a low-cut maroon Zuhair Murad gown on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet. In addition to showing off the John Wick: Chapter 3 star’s cleavage, the designer dress also featured a high slit on one side, providing a peek at one of Berry’s toned legs.

A third photo from the Ohio native’s Instagram roundup showed off her bare back, which featured a large, vertical vine tattoo that ran the length of her spine. The picture was first shared on Berry’s Instagram account in March with the caption, “Who says I’m not a mermaid?”

In May, during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the Extant alum clarified that the ink was fake. “I am starting a new movie in a few months so I’m trying out different tattoos to see what will fit best for my character,” she explained to Corden at the time. “And I’m discovering how long they will last, how much wear I would get out of one, so I know how much it’s all going to cost.”

Berry captioned the year-end picture collection with a grateful sentiment. “Thank you for riding with me on this platform. I appreciate you and that special feeling I get from ALL of you,” she wrote. “Happy 2020!! #TopNine.”

Not surprisingly, Berry’s followers were pretty impressed with her wide variety of body-bearing snapshots. “Had two babies WHERE?” Community alum Yvette Nicole Brown wondered in the comments, referencing Berry’s two children, Nahla Aubry, 11, and 6-year-old Maceo Martinez. “#FitnessGoals! I’m not going to the gym or anything. Just saying if I were to go, you’d be my fitness goals.”

Jada Pinkett Smith commented on the post with a simple black heart emoji.

Another follower took note of Berry’s dedication to staying fit and declared her “body goals.”

Berry maintains her slim figure, in part, by sticking to the keto diet, which she began following long before it became trendy. As her trainer Peter Lee Thomas told Us Weekly in October 2018, the star had been doing the eating regimen for years without knowing it! “When I looked at what she was eating I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. You’re totally doing this ketogenic diet which is really hot right now,’” the pro explained. “And she was like, ‘Woah, what’s that?’ So when we looked into it, she and I both were perplexed that she was already doing that and she was already in ketosis.”