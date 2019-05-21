Halle Berry is finally addressing that giant back tattoo.

To refresh your memory, back in March the 52-year-old actress posted a picture to Instagram showing off some brand new ink. Standing with her back to the camera, the topless beauty sported a vine that traveled all the way up her spine, from the top of her butt up to her neck. With leaves sprouting out both sides, it’s no dainty design.

“Who says I’m not a mermaid,” she wrote in the caption. Her followers quickly began to buzz as they tried to figure out whether it was real or not.

Last week, she appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden though and clarified that it was not real.

“You posted a photo on Instagram which set the Internet ablaze,” the talk show host said before asking whether or not it was real.

“I am starting a new movie in a few months so I’m trying out different tattoos to see what will fit best for my character,” she said sitting on the couch next to Anjelica Huston and Allison Williams. “And I’m discovering how long they will last, how much wear I would get out of one, so I know how much it’s all going to cost.”

Her fellow talk show guests were just as shocked at the tattoo as the rest of Us , gasping when Corden displayed the Instagram picture.

She continued that this isn’t last one we’ll see. “You’ll see me in the months ahead in many different tattoos that I’m trying out,” she said.

Berry’s Instagram post came only a few weeks after Lady Gaga debuted her new spine tattoo in honor of A Star Is Born. Created by Winter Stone, the single flower has “la vie en rose” scrolled down either side of the stem.

It seems Berry’s new character would be a fan!

