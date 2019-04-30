Just months after Lady Gaga and Christian Carino quietly ended their engagement, the talent agent took to social media on Tuesday, April 30, to show off a heart-felt new tattoo.

NYC-based ink parlor Bang Bang Tattoo shared a video on its Instagram Story of Carino’s bold new upper arm design that featured a King of Hearts card handing over its heart to a Queen of Hearts. The clip was captioned “love you my friend, @christiancarino,” and Carino re-shared it from his own account soon after.

While we’re currently being left to guess whether or not the new ink has anything to do with his former fiancee, this wouldn’t be the first tattoo the 49-year-old CAA agent got in her honor.

Back in 2017, fans noticed a mug on his left upper arm that looked a lot like the A Star Is Born actress. The design featured Gaga’s face and a pigtail hairstyle, and while it is unclear what has happened to that tat since the split, the new ink appears on his opposite arm.

As Us Weekly reported, Carino and Gaga called it quits in February after two years together. Speculation arouse after the “Born This Way” singer attended the 2019 Grammys alone and without her massive pink engagement ring. Carino had been by her side at both the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards in January.

While Lady Gaga hasn’t debuted any new ink this month, the star did have a bit of a mix up on Valentine’s Day (which was likely right around the time of her breakup) when she had to return to get a fifth line added to her forearm musical staff tattoo after “too many tequilas” left it one short. She joked that the “musical crisis” was “averted,” and she also showed off a dramatic “la vie en rose” spinal design by Winter Stone at the same time.

