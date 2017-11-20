Inked up! Lady Gaga’s fiancé, Christian Carino, has a big tattoo of the “Born This Way” singer on his arm, Us Weekly can confirm.

Carino’s tattoo is just under his shoulder and is a picture of Gaga’s face with high, long pigtails. A source confirms to Us Weekly that the tattoo, which went viral on a Gaga fan account, is real.

Us exclusively revealed on November 1 that the six-time Grammy winner, 31, is engaged to the CAA talent agent, 48. A source told Us that Carino popped the question over the summer after he asked for Gaga’s father’s permission.

The source adds that due to Gaga’s current health, the duo is focused on her recovery and don’t have any wedding plans yet.

As previously reported, the A Star Is Born actress suffers from fibromyalgia, and has been open with her fans about her chronic pain. Gaga, who postponed the European leg of her Joanne world tour due to the pain, tweeted in September, she was “gettin’ stronger everyday.”

In February, Usconfirmed the “Million Reasons” songstress and her agent were dating. Carino was spotted kissing the pop star on the cheek at Houston’s NRG Stadium before her Super Bowl LI halftime performance on February 5.

Gaga blushed and played coy when Ryan Seacrestasked about her love life during a February interview.

“I don’t know! You know I don’t talk about my love life, Ryan!” Gaga said at the time. “I’m really red. I’m really red, and it doesn’t go with my outfit.”

Gaga was previously engaged to her boyfriend of five years, Taylor Kinney. They split in July 2016. Carino was previously linked to The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan.

