Not amused. Ricky Gervais is calling out all the celebrities who have mentioned their dislike of quarantining from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“After this is over, I never want to hear people moaning about the welfare state again. I never want to hear people moaning about nurses again. Or porters,” the Office alum told The Sun on Monday, April 13. “These people are doing 14-hour shifts and not complaining. Wearing masks, and being left with sores, after risking their own health and their families’ health selflessly.”

Gervais, 58, added, “But then I see someone complaining about being in a mansion with a swimming pool. And, you know, honestly, I just don’t want to hear it.”

The English comedian then spoke about how his own quarantining experience was going, noting that he “didn’t go out much anyway” before the pandemic. “There’s always too much booze in the house. It’s always been the 6 p.m. watershed for as long as I remember,” he continued. “Obviously, I am looking at the watch.”

As the pandemic has progressed, celebrities have spoken out about their respective experiences in quarantine. Ellen DeGeneres, for one, drew criticism on April 6 after filming The Ellen DeGeneres Show from home, during which she made a joke that equated self-isolating from her California mansion to being in prison.

“One thing I’ve learned from being in quarantine is that … this is like being in jail,” the 62-year-old comedian said. “Mostly because I’ve been wearing the same clothes for 10 days and everyone in here is gay.”

While shooting Live With Kelly & Ryan remotely, cohost Kelly Ripa cried on air about the challenges of being in isolation with her family. “I’m not going to lie, OK? I’m going to let you in on a little secret: I’m currently not speaking to two of my three kids. I’m not talking to two of them,” Ripa, 49, told cohost Ryan Seacrest on April 8. “Just because, we’re all in the same boat together, right?”

Meanwhile, Sam Smith shared several photos from the “stages” of their “quarantine meltdown” last month. The snaps that the “Stay With Me” singer, 27, shared showed them going from frustrated to bursting into tears. Smith has since pulled the post from Instagram.

