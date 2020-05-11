James Middleton Shaves His Beard for the 1st Time in 7 Years

There’s never been a better time to change up your look! James Middleton, Kate and Pippa’s brother, did just that by shaving off his beard for the first time in seven years.

Hailey Baldwin Gives Justin Bieber a Facial, Plus More A-List Men Indulging in Beauty While Social Distancing

On Monday, May 11, the 33-year-old took to Instagram to share a video of himself getting rid his facial hair to surprise his fiancée Alizee Thevenet. After all, she’s never seen him without it!

“Seeing as Alizee and myself were due to get married, well actually this month, she’s never seen me without a beard,” he said at the start of the clip. “So I thought it’s about time I showed her what was behind it.” he then jokes that it’s really his dogs he’s most nervous about not recognizing him. Honestly, fair.

In a sped-up section of the video, the entrepreneur removes all of his facial hair, revealing a totally clean-shaven face. “There we go.”

The Best Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2020: Miley Cyrus, Barbie Ferreira, Jada Pinkett Smith and More!

Next, Middleton shoots himself walking over to his fiancée to show off his surprising new look. “I’m going to find Alizee.”

When he approaches her sitting outside, she screams in shock and excitement. “Oh my god,” she says through laughs. “It’s so weird.” But, she must love it! After all, at the end of the video is a picture of the happy couple, with Thevenet kissing his bare, hairless cheek.

Middleton is one of many A-list men who have played around with new aesthetics, trying out different facial hair looks. Ben Higgins grew an ‘80s style mustache that he showed off in an Instagram picture on Monday, April 20, as did Mark Consuelos.

Others have gone in a completely opposite direction, such as Jim Carrey, who has been updating his beard growth process on Twitter. In the latest post, he wrote, “Day 49. Rate of facial hair growth: Normal. I’d like to thank my mom Kathleen for giving me just enough human DNA to blend in. Happy Human Host Day!”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)