Everything Cameron Diaz Benji Madden Have Said About Their Relationship

Head over heels. Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden don’t open up about their marriage often, but when they do, they gush about each other.

Us Weekly broke the news in May 2014 that the Holiday star and the Good Charlotte rocker started seeing each other after his sister-in-law Nicole Richie introduced the pair. After less than a year of dating, Us confirmed that they were set to wed.

“Everyone thinks it’s wild but are so happy for them. Benji always tends to fall in love easily, but this time it’s for real and he landed a great girl,” a source told Us at the time. “They obviously both make each other incredibly happy and there’s nothing better than that.”

The couple exchanged vows on January 5, 2015.

“[Marriage] was the biggest thing I’ve done in my 40s, and it opened me up in different ways,” Diaz told Harper’s Bazaar in May 2016. “It’s pretty awesome. I didn’t think it was something I’d do, and I don’t know if I’d have done it if I hadn’t met my husband. It was a surprise.”

After they wed, Diaz took a step back from her career, opting for a more low-key life in Beverly Hills with Madden.

“She feels she spent so many years working a grueling schedule,” a source told Us in July 2019, noting that The Longevity Book author is “very fulfilled in her life” and “very happy being away from acting.”

The source aded: “She just wants to have a slow pace and normal routine now. She’s loving this time in her life.”

Madden, for his part, continues to perform with twin brother Joel Madden.

“We are both just weird enough for each other,” Diaz told said during Goop’s Wellness Summit in June 2017. “We women are objectified so much. Somehow my husband has just been able to kind of show me what it’s like not to have that be a part of a relationship, and being an equal. I never experienced that before. I’d never been loved in that way. I look at him every day and he inspires me — he works so hard. I feel so lucky.”

In January, the couple revealed that they had welcomed their first child.

Scroll through to read Diaz and Madden’s best quotes about their marriage: