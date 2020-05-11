Benji Madden praised his wife, Cameron Diaz, as they celebrated their first Mother’s Day since welcoming daughter Raddix in January.

“It’s special day for us this year, Forever grateful to my wife for making me a Father, and taking such good care of us everyday,” the Good Charlotte guitarist, 41, wrote on Instagram on Sunday, May 10, calling the Bad Teacher star the “Best Mom and Wife and Friend.”

He explained that whether Diaz, 47, is “waking up extra early to take care of everyone (3 humans and a dozen animals) or doing all the research and reading to make sure we try our best to be good parents for our daughter, she’s a force of nature and I’m very grateful.”

“6 years together just get more meaningful and true love each day,” Madden continued. “What a blessing. For me, I think wise to remind ourselves everyday, when we have a rare special person like this in our life, not to be the foolish person who takes it for granted. Fact is, No matter what happens at work, or what the world thinks/says, Cherish the Mothers and you can’t lose. Everything else you’ll be able to figure out- Happy home is worth more than Gold🙏 Thank G-D for Moms.”

Diaz and Madden, who wed in 2015, revealed on January 3 that they’d welcomed their first child. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” the pair wrote on Instagram. “She has completely captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

An insider told Us that month that the pair “went through so much” as they tried to start a family before welcoming Raddix via a surrogate. “Cameron feels like this baby is truly a miracle,” the source added.

The retired actress revealed in an Instagram Live in April that Madden is a doting dad and puts Raddix to bed every night.

“He’s so good. He’s such an amazing father,” she told her friend Katherine Power. “I’m so lucky he’s my baby’s daddy. Like, he’s so incredible.”