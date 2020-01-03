Keeping her options open! Cameron Diaz opened up about possibly becoming a mom before welcoming her and Benji Madden’s daughter, Raddix, in January 2020.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” the couple, who wed in 2015, captioned their Instagram reveal at the time. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has completely captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD. From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade.”

In 2018, a source told Us Weekly exclusively about the couple’s family plans. The actress “would love” to be a mom, the insider shared, adding that Diaz had unsuccessfully tried IVF, acupuncture and supplements in the hopes of conceiving.

“It just hasn’t worked out yet,” the source explained. They don’t know exactly what it will look like, whether it will be natural or through adoption or surrogacy, but they aren’t giving up. It’s been a roller coaster of emotions, yet they still believe there will be a happy ending. Benji hasn’t gone through what Cameron has physically, but he always lets her know this is their struggle and they’re in it together. He would do anything for her.”

Diaz is “very happy” and “fulfilled” in her marriage, another source told Us exclusively the following year. “She feels she spent so many years working a grueling schedule,” the insider explained in July 2019. “She just wants to have a slow pace and normal routine now. She’s loving this time in her life.”

