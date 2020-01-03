Proud parents! Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announced the birth of their daughter, Raddix, on Friday, January 3.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” the couple captioned a joint Instagram reveal. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has completely captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD 🙂 From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade.”

Diaz, 47, and Madden, 40, tied the knot in 2015.

Three years after their surprise Beverly Hills nuptials, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the Golden Globe nominee “would love” to be a mom and tried IVF, acupuncture and supplements to conceive. The insider added, “It just hasn’t worked out yet. … They don’t know exactly what it will look like, whether it will be natural or through adoption or surrogacy, but they aren’t giving up. It’s been a roller coaster of emotions, yet they still believe there will be a happy ending.”

The source went on to tell Us: “Benji hasn’t gone through what Cameron has physically, but he always lets her know this is their struggle and they’re in it together. He would do anything for her.”

Diaz explained her decision to put off parenthood until later in life in a 2012 interview. “I thought I was going to be married and have two children by the time I was 21. I think I felt I had to model my life after my mother’s,” the Other Woman star told Redbook at the time. “But then my career was starting to take off and there were still so many things I wanted to do. So that dream [of motherhood] for me was shattered early on. After that, I never put another timeline on anything in my life.”