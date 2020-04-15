Crushing his new role! Cameron Diaz praised her husband, Benji Madden, for being an “amazing father” to their daughter, Raddix.

“I drink every night [as] my wind-down for the day … after we’ve done bath time with our baby and put her down to sleep. Benji puts her to bed,” the retired actress, 47, told her friend Katherine Power during a Tuesday, April 14, Instagram Live video. “Like, he’s so good. He’s such an amazing father. I’m so lucky he’s my baby’s daddy. Like, he’s so incredible.”

While the Good Charlotte member, 41, puts their little one to bed, the California native pours herself “a nice glass of red wine” and starts cooking while watching TV.

Their sister-in-law Nicole Richie has also been a huge help since Raddix’s arrival. “[She] came over and watched Rad for me while I vacuumed the house,” the Bad Teacher star told the Clique Brands and Who What Wear CEO. “We’re so lucky.”

As for the Golden Globe nominee, she loves “being a mother,” calling it the “best part” of her life. Diaz gushed, “I’m so, so grateful and so happy, and it’s just the best thing ever. I’m so lucky to get to do it with Benji and we’re just having the best time. It’s so great. I’m just so thrilled. I can’t believe it!”

The Longevity Book author doesn’t feel like her best self, though, amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m missing everything,” she said. “They’re getting the worst of me. I just try to stay where I am. I’m right here. There’s nothing else. … I take deep breaths, I touch the things around me to show that I’m here and kiss my baby and kiss my husband.”

Diaz surprised fans in January, announcing that she and the Maryland native were new parents. “Happy New Year from the Maddens!” the couple wrote in a joint social media statement at the time. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has completely captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

The pair tied the knot in 2015 in Beverly Hills.