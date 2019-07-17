The happy couple! Cameron Diaz reached a level of success in Hollywood most people can only dream of. For two decades, she was one of the industry’s highest-paid actresses, starring in hits like Charlie’s Angels and The Holiday. Now, she lives a low-key life in Beverly Hills with husband Benji Madden.

Since her last gig — 2014’s Annie — the former star, 46, has been “very happy being away from acting,” a source exclusively reveals to Us, noting that Diaz has been “very fulfilled in her life” with the Good Charlotte rocker, 40. Cooking has become a passion, and “she’s always coming up with new recipes and loves sharing food with the people around her.”

Diaz and Madden, who wed in 2015, are enjoying life out of the spotlight. “She feels she spent so many years working a grueling schedule,” says the source, “she just wants to have a slow pace and normal routine now. She’s loving this time in her life.”

