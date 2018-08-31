Proud hubby! Benji Madden penned a sweet sweet tribute to his wife, Cameron Diaz, on her 46th birthday.

“Happy Birthday Baby❤️ There’s so much to write,” the Good Charlotte rocker began Instagram on Thursday, August 30. “So many things that make me so proud of you and how special you are🌹Thank you for being the best friend and partner to me and taking this journey of Marriage. The way you live your life everyday, and your compassion for the world shines thru in your eyes and you inspire me to want to be the best man I can be in this lifetime. You’re the realest. I’m so grateful to be yours Always&Forever, and to call you my One&Only. True Love ❤️.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, were spotted together at Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk’s engagement party in April. The twosome were all smiles as they walked into the celebration hand-in-hand.

A source told Us Weekly in January that Diaz and Madden, 39, have been trying for a baby ever since they tied the knot.

“At this point they would be very happy with the miracle of one child,” the source told Us. “They aren’t really thinking past the first one at this point. They would love to have the chance to be parents.”

“They’re in it together. He would do anything for her,” the source continued. “It’s been a roller coaster of emotions, yet they still believe there will be a happy ending.”

The insider also explained that the Charlie’s Angels alum “hasn’t wanted to work” amid her journey to become a mother. “She is enjoying being at home and being a housewife,” the insider said. “She would love more than anything to be a mom.”

Two months later, Diaz revealed that she had retired from acting during a reunion interview interview with her costars from the 2002 comedy The Sweetest Thing.

“I’m totally down,” Diaz told Selma Blair and Christina Applegate about the possibilities of getting together more often. “I’m semi-retired, too, and I am actually retired, so I would love to see you ladies.”

