Selma Blair was right all along! Cameron Diaz confirmed she is retired from acting as she reunited for a new interview with her costars from the 2002 comedy The Sweetest Thing.

During a discussion with Entertainment Weekly published on Thursday, March 29, Diaz, Blair and Christina Applegate realized that the three of them haven’t gotten together since filming the movie.

“Goddamn it, why not?” Diaz, 45, replied when asked about reuniting with the other two ladies. “I mean, I’m down. I’m literally doing nothing.”

“I’m literally doing nothing, too!” Applegate, 46, said. “I’m semi-retired, I haven’t worked for years. I’m a mom, that’s what we do. So I’m around, man.”

The Charlie’s Angels star added, “That’s so awesome. I’m totally down. I’m semi-retired, too, and I am actually retired, so I would love to see you ladies.”

As previously reported, Blair made headlines earlier this month after she said Diaz was retired.

“I had lunch with Cameron the other day. We were reminiscing about the film. I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron’s retired from acting. She’s like ‘I’m done,’” the Cruel Intentions actress told Metro News UK on March 11.

After the story caused a news frenzy, Blair backtracked and said she was kidding in the interview. “BREAKING NEWS . Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING,” she tweeted on March 12.

In another tweet, Blair joked, “And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz’s spokesperson.”

Diaz, who made her film debut in 1994’s The Mask, has not starred in a movie since 2014. She appeared as Mrs. Hannigan in the Annie remake and costarred with Jason Segel in Sex Tape that same year.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!