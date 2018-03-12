And that’s how fast gossip can spread! Selma Blair is quite the jokester — but when her words were misconstrued during a recent interview, she was quick to tackle the rumor that she didn’t realize she had started regarding her good pal Cameron Diaz.

During an interview with Metro News UK published on Sunday, March 11, the 45-year-old actress had reportedly revealed that Diaz had chose to retire from acting at the age of 45. The article caused a news frenzy to which fans began spreading the word that the blonde bombshell would no longer be gracing the big screen.

Blair took to Twitter on Monday, March 12, to clear up her comments. “BREAKING NEWS 🚨🚨🚨,” she started the tweet. “Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING.”

She then added, jokingly: “And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz’s spokesperson.” Later that same day the Blair thanked her followers for having her back. She retweeted her “breaking news” tweet and wrote, “Thank you so much for helping to get the word out.”

📠📺☎️👩🏻‍🏫 BREAKING NEWS 🚨🚨🚨. Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING. And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz’s spokesperson. 🎙 — Selma Blair (@SelmaBlair) March 12, 2018

The mix-up happened when Blair recalled chatting with Diaz about their hit 2002 movie, The Sweetest Thing, during her interview with the Metro. “I had lunch with Cameron the other day,” she told the outlet. “We were reminiscing about the film. I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron’s retired from acting. She’s like ‘I’m done.’”

She added: “I mean, she doesn’t need to make any more films. She has a pretty great life, I don’t know what it would take to bring her back. She’s happy.”

Meanwhile, Diaz, who tied the knot with Good Charlotte’s Benji Madden in 2015, hasn’t appeared in a film since 2014. A source told Us Weekly exclusively in January 2018 that “Cameron hasn’t wanted to work” and is focusing on expanding their family. “She is enjoying being at home and being a housewife. She would love more than anything to be a mom.”

The insider further explained: “At this point they would be very happy with the miracle of one child. They aren’t really thinking past the first one at this point. They would love to have the chance to be parents.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!