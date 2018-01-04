The only project is focusing on lately is expanding her family with Benji Madden.

“Cameron hasn’t wanted to work,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She is enjoying being at home and being a housewife. She would love more than anything to be a mom.”

The couple, who wed in a surprise ceremony at their Beverly Hills, California, home in 2015, isn’t necessarily set on having a large brood. “At this point they would be very happy with the miracle of one child,” the insider explains. “They aren’t really thinking past the first one at this point. They would love to have the chance to be parents.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Diaz, 45, and Madden, 38, have been trying for a baby since tying the knot three years ago.

A source told Us that trying to get pregnant has made the couple even closer. “They’re in it together,” said the insider. “He would do anything for her.”

Added the source: “It’s been a roller coaster of emotions, yet they still believe there will be a happy ending.”

Diaz recently gushed over her relationship with Madden during Goop’s Wellness Summit in June. “I had boyfriends before. And there’s a really, really distinct difference between husbands and boyfriends. And I have a husband who is just my partner in life and in everything,” the actress said at the time. “Talk about two very different people! We are so different from one another, but we share the same values — we’re totally two peas in a pod.”

