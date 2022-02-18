Hottest Celebs Over 40

Over the hill? More like over-the-top sexy! Some of Hollywood’s hottest and most glamorous stars — think Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman and Sofia Vergara — prove that some things get better with age.

For Lopez, her age-defying beauty begins within. “Every day, I say, ‘I am youthful and timeless at every age,’” the singer told Elle in December 2020. “I live a beautiful, adventurous life with my children, and we’re all in perfect health, always. All of these great things you learn to say to yourself so there’s this positive self-talk in your head really does create a beautiful person on the inside who maintains a beautiful person on the outside.”

She added: “I heard this saying once when I was younger: Until 25, you get the face you’re born with, but after 25, you get the face you deserve. And I was like, ‘Oh, act accordingly.’ You have to be a nice, beautiful person on the inside if you want to have your face reflect that. You become what you think and how you act.”

Lopez also refused to have work done from a young age. “I went to this other doctor with [my then] boyfriend, and again, I was 20-something years old, and I haven’t ever had Botox to this day,” she explained. “She said, ‘Did you know you have a little line right here? We should start Botox.’ I mean, I had to be 23 years old, right? And I was like, ‘I’m going to pass.’ I didn’t like needles anyway, but the boyfriend’s like, ‘Yeah, you should start it. I do that.’ I was like, ‘No, thank you.’”

The actress appreciated her foresight years later. “I just wonder what would’ve happened to me if I would’ve started Botox at 23, what I would look like right now,” she said. “My face would be a totally different face today.”

Halle Berry, for her part, noted in January 2022 that her life was just then “firing on all cylinders” at age 55.

“I refuse to become someone who just tries to hold onto a youthful face and not embrace what’s most important about being beautiful — how you live your life, how you give back to others, how you connect to people, how you strengthen your mind, body and soul and nourish yourself, how you give in a meaningful way of yourself,” the Oscar winner told AARP. “The most beautiful people have something radiating inside.”

